Biden gives Calif. woman pep talk in weekly address revival

“I've been saying a long time, the idea that we think we can keep businesses open and moving and thriving without dealing with this pandemic is just a nonstarter,” Biden said.

The Sacramento Bee said it spoke to Voelkert, 47, after the call. "It was the opportunity of the lifetime,” she said. “I’m still riding high.”

The conversation is part of an effort to help Biden, who has largely limited his travel because of the pandemic, communicate directly with Americans, the White House said. Biden did fly to Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday to spend the weekend at home with his family.

"There is a time-honored tradition in the country of hearing from the president in this way,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday in previewing the video. She referenced Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “fireside chats” and Ronald Reagan's establishment of a weekly radio address.

The radio address eventually grew to include a video version viewed over the internet. The practice, however, became moribund under former President Donald Trump.

Psaki said Biden's weekly address would be produced in a variety of forms.