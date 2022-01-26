Biden gets CEO support for economic agenda

It's unclear when Congress will move to take up Biden's plans, after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — the critical Democratic vote in a split Senate — opposed the measure in December for its possible impact on the national debt and inflation. Manchin also disliked Biden's plan to preserve the expanded child tax credit and its monthly payments, causing the benefits that were part of Biden's coronavirus relief package to lapse in January.

Congress also has other items on its agenda, such as a possible deal to provide $52 billion to boost semiconductor production amid a supply crunch. General Motors CEO Mary Barra emphasized that her company was moving into electric vehicles and that the funding for semiconductors was critical.

“Without having the ability to have that supply chain in this country as well, that is going to hurt our ability to lead, whether it is in electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles,” Barra said. "These are key technologies for the future and it truly is a global race."

