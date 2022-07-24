Biden feeling ‘much, much better’ after COVID diagnosis

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, wrote in his latest update Saturday on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become "less troublesome," but that the president now had body aches and a sore throat.

He said Biden “most likely” had the BA.5 variant and that results of the preliminary sequencing indicating that strain did not affect Biden's treatment plan “in any way.”

Jha pledged that the White House would keep giving updates on the president's condition and whether he might have long-term symptoms.

“We think it’s really important for the American people to know how well their president is doing,” he said.

“Obviously if he has persistent symptoms, obviously if any of them interfere with his ability to carry out his duties, we will disclose that early and often with the American people. But I suspect that this is going to be a course of COVID that we’ve seen in many Americans who have ben fully vaccinated, double boosted, getting treated with those tools in hand,” Jha said. “The president’s been doing well and we’re going to expect that he’s going to continue to do so.’’