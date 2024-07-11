Breaking: Two more Georgia Bulldogs football players arrested for reckless driving
Nation & World News

Biden expected to announce $225 million weapons package for Ukraine, including Patriot system

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine, including an additional Patriot missile system to bolster its air defenses against a deadly onslaught of Russian airstrikes
President Joe Biden attends Working Session II of the NATO Summit in Washington, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden attends Working Session II of the NATO Summit in Washington, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By TARA COPP and MATTHEW LEE – Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine, including an additional Patriot missile system to bolster its air defenses against a deadly onslaught of Russian airstrikes.

Two U.S. officials said the announcement is expected to be made during Biden’s meeting Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details of the aid before the public announcement.

The Patriot air defense system, the second the U.S. has provided to Ukraine, is one of several Biden announced this week at the NATO summit and is part of a swell of pledges to get weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks, including one this week that hit a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy late last month pleaded for additional U.S.-made Patriot systems, arguing that they will help his forces fight the close to 3,000 bombs that he said Russia launches into the country every month.

On Tuesday, through a joint statement the U.S., Germany and Romania said they would provide Ukraine with Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands and others will provide Patriot components to make up one more battery and Italy will provide a SAMP-T air defense system.

Other allies, including Canada, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom, will provide a number of other systems that will help Ukraine expand its coverage. Those systems include NASAMS, HAWKs, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS and Gepards. And other nations have agreed to provide munitions for those systems.

The additional U.S. Patriot system will be paid for through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the military to pull the system directly from its stocks and quickly get it to Ukraine.

In addition, last week the U.S. pledged $150 million in weapons to be pulled directly from its stocks, including air defense interceptors, artillery and other fires, and anti-tank weapons. It also pledged $2.2 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds, a mechanism used to put longer-term weapons systems on order, including Patriot missiles and NASAM air defense systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska stand on the Blue Room balcony as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome NATO allies and partners to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, on the South Lawn for the 75th anniversary of the NATO Summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Ex-Georgia school official sentenced in wife’s Thanksgiving cocaine death

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

BREAKING
Two more Georgia Bulldogs football players arrested for reckless driving
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton County scraps plans for new $1.7B jail for a $300M renovation

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University suspends Muslim religious life scholar

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University suspends Muslim religious life scholar

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream hitting records amid surging interest in women’s sports
The Latest

Credit: AP

Higher costs and low base fares send Delta's profit down 29%. The airline still earned...
7m ago
Suspect in slaying of 3 women in 'serious condition' as UK police confirm recovery of...
10m ago
Israeli army acknowledges Oct. 7 failures. But it says tank strike on home did not kill...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
What Georgia abortion rights advocates say about shift in GOP party platform