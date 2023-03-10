Biden, EU leader to discuss proposal on electric vehicles

“Getting on the same page on the effort to diversify supply chains on electric vehicle batteries is an important step for U.S.-EU relations, and any steps that avoid a subsidy war are meaningful," said James Batchik, assistant director of the Europe Center at the Atlantic Council. “That said, a resolution will depend on the details of any future agreement.”

Biden stood by the policy that favors American EVs when French President Emmanuel Macron, a critic of the legislation, visited Washington late last year. Biden, however, acknowledged "glitches" in the legislation and said there were "tweaks we can make" to satisfy allies.

Ensuring access to critical minerals has been top of mind at the White House as administration officials aim to promote American electric vehicle manufacturing and other clean energy technologies.

Biden last year announced he was using the Defense Production Act to boost production of lithium and other minerals used to power electric vehicles. Experts said the move by itself is unlikely to ensure the robust domestic mining the Democratic president seeks as he promotes cleaner energy sources.

Biden’s order directed the Defense Department to consider at least five metals — lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel and manganese — as essential to national security and authorizes steps to bolster domestic supplies.

The U.S. and the EU have remained largely in lockstep throughout the Russian war, coordinating sanctions against Moscow and the delivery of weaponry to Kyiv. The leaders are expected to use Friday's Oval Office meeting to spotlight that Western unity.

Biden is also expected to raise U.S. intelligence findings that show that China is considering sending weapons to Russia to help prosecute the war in Ukraine.

The White House says Beijing has yet to deliver weapons to Russia but is more seriously weighing the prospect as Russia has burned through ammunition in a conflict that has gone on much longer than Russian President Vladimir Putin anticipated.

European nations have had a less adversarial relationship with China than the U.S. has, but the dynamic has been evolving since the start of the war.

This week the Dutch government announced it would join the U.S. in imposing export restrictions aimed at limiting China's access to materials used to make advanced processor chips. In a speech before the German parliament last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on China to "use your influence in Moscow to press for the withdrawal of Russian troops, and do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia."

A European official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and insisted on anonymity, said that Western allies are taking seriously U.S. warnings that China could be edging toward sending Moscow arms, because many of the publicized U.S. intelligence findings throughout the war have proved to be true.

The official, however, noted that reputational — and potential economic — costs of providing weapons to Russia seem to outweigh any benefits for Beijing.

___

AP writer Fatima Hussein contributed reporting. Casert reported from Brussels.