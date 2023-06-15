X

Biden endorsed by 4 environmental and conservation groups for efforts to fight global warming

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Four environmental and conservation groups have endorsed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the annual Capital Dinner of the League of Conservation Voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told an audience of conservation and environmental groups Wednesday that their work has never been more important at a time when they are battling the greatest threat facing future generations.

Speaking at the annual Capital Dinner of the League of Conservation Voters, Biden told the supportive audience there are “a lot of threats to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren” but climate change “is the only truly existential threat.”

He said the audience members and his administration had done good work in combatting the threat but everyone needed to “finish the job.”

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were endorsed by four environmental and conservation groups at the dinner: the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, NextGen PAC, NRDC Action Fund and the Sierra Club. Speakers for the organizations praised the Biden-Harris team as the administration that has done the most to combat climate change.

In earlier comments, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was honored by the League with its lifetime achievement award, told the audience they were fighting for democracy with their environmental efforts.

“What you have done is the highest of patriotism, democracy in action. The story of America is the story of everyday Americans coming together, making your collective voices heard.”

Biden touted a number of the administration's accomplishments, including the Inflation Reduction Act and its $375 billion for clean energy, the biggest climate law in history. He elicited cheers from the crowd as he ran through areas that have been designated as protected during his administration, as well as when he talked about the executive order he signed in April targeting investments to disadvantaged communities dealing with pollution.

Despite the endorsement and list of achievements and no visible protests at the dinner, recent steps the administration has taken have given the president a more mixed legacy and brought him under criticism by environmentalists and Democrats, although that was not evident at the event. Those decisions include the administration's approval of the Willow project, a large-scale oil drilling project in Alaska, and the inclusion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia in the must-pass debt limit package the president negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State fiscal economist: It may be time to scale back Georgia film tax credit6h ago

Metro Atlanta spared as most severe storms pass to the south
3h ago

Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 2024
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access
5h ago

Judge unseals two Georgia election security reports that differ on risk
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Oakland Athletics stadium deal wins final legislative approval in Nevada as MLB weighs...
15m ago
Harvard morgue manager and four others charged in theft and sale of human body parts
15m ago
GOP presidential candidates struggle with response to Trump's unprecedented legal...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top