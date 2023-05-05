Biden dispatching top aide to meet with Saudi crown prince

He said the Yemen war will be a “significant topic of conversation” during his upcoming Saudi visit.

Sullivan's planned visit is the latest sign of warming relations between the kingdom and the Biden administration that have been strained by Biden’s criticism of Saudi Arabia's human rights record and oil policies.

Last October, after the OPEC+ alliance cut oil production, Biden said there would be consequences for the kingdom, which is a leading member. The administration saw the oil production cut — which boosted oil prices — as softening the financial blow on another OPEC+ member, Russia, caused by U.S. and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

Sullivan spoke of his plans during wide-ranging remarks on the Biden administration’s Middle East policy at an event hosted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.