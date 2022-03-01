Biden denies Navarro, Flynn privilege claims in 1/6 probe

Bannon has since been indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress as a result of his defiance of the subpoena. That may be what lies ahead for Navarro if he continues to deny the committee's request to turn over material and sit down for testimony.

The committee investigating the insurrection subpoenaed Navarro in early February, seeking to question an Trump ally who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“He hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President’s support for those plans," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement at the time.

Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was pardoned by Trump, was subpoenaed in November.

At the time, Thompson cited a December Oval Office meeting with the then-president. Citing media reports, Thompson said Flynn and other participants “discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers and continuing to spread the message that the Nov. 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud.”

In addition to denying individual privilege, Biden has also waived executive privilege on nearly all the documents the committee has asked for, citing the panel’s need to investigate the violent attack.