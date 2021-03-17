Biden defends inaction against Saudi crown prince in killing

Biden administration's last month released the U.S. intelligence report concluding the prince's approval of the killing of Khashoggi, who at the time of his killing was living in the United States and writing critically for The Washington Post about the prince's rights abuses as he consolidated power.

The U.S. has imposed visa restrictions and penalties on the Saudi agents who killed and dismembered Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Biden's inaction against the prince was a turnabout from his campaign, when Biden spoke scathingly of the royal family and said he wanted to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" for the killing and other abuses.

Rights groups and some journalists organizations criticized the decision not to punish the crown prince, saying it signaled impunity for the royal and other authoritarian leaders in the future.

Biden noted that he had approved releasing the intelligence report and also said he had “made it clear” to Saudi Arabia’s aging king “that things were going to change.” King Salman, who is in his mid-80s, has allowed his son broad governing authority.

Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.