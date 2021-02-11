Biden decree ends 'emergency' that Trump used to build wall

Trump took roughly $6 billion from military funds under the national emergency he declared after Congress refused his demands for wall funding, leading to the longest government shutdown in history.

The Supreme Court upheld a legal challenge to Trump's action in a 5-4 vote in July 2019.

By the end of his administration, the U.S. had completed more than 450 miles (720 kilometers) of new wall construction along the 2,000-mile (3,145 kilometer) border. Much of the construction was in areas where there had already been some form of barrier.

Trump administration officials said the border wall slowed down smugglers and people crossing the border illegally so they could be more easily apprehended. Critics said there were more effective tools for enforcement and that parts of the new construction damaged environmentally sensitive areas or were in places where a wall wasn't needed. There were also private landholders who objected to having their property seized for the project.

As of Jan. 15, the government had spent around $6 billion of the nearly $11 billion in work it signed contracts to have done.