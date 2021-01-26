Biden Commerce pick stresses investment in COVID-19 recovery

She will tell the panel the country needs to invest in technology and aggressively combat unfair trade practices from China and other counties, a topic that the previous administration seized upon to gain support in communities that have seen extensive manufacturing job losses in recent decades.

She will also emphasize tackling climate change, saying that as governor she oversaw construction of the nation’s first offshore wind farm.

“Like President Biden, I know the climate crisis poses an existential threat to our economic security, and we must meet this challenge by creating millions of good, union jobs that power a more sustainable economy,” Raimondo said in her prepared remarks.

The Commerce Department is comprised of a dozen separate bureaus and agencies, ranging from the National Weather Service to the U.S. Census Bureau to the Minority Business Development Agency. If confirmed, she’ll oversee the work of more than 40,000 employees.