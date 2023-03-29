X

Biden celebrates Greek Independence Day at the White House

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
4 hours ago
President Joe Biden — surrounded by Greek-American politicians and community leaders — marked Greek Independence Day at the White House on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden — surrounded by Greek-American politicians and community leaders — marked Greek Independence Day at the White House on Wednesday. One of the featured guests included the actress Rita Wilson, who is of Greek descent and performed four songs at the reception in the East Room.

“The world owes a great deal of debt to Greece, including the revolutionary idea of a democracy," Biden told the audience. "It was revolutionary at the time, which continues to deliver for the people to this day.

After Wilson’s performance, Biden returned to the stage to praise her while joking that “the only thing I worry about is your taste in men.”

Her husband, the acclaimed actor Tom Hanks, responded as he joined Biden and Wilson on stage: “No, I am not Greek, but I had the good sense to marry one.”

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Five things to know as Atlanta’s new Signia hotel tops out13h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Nothing ‘off the table’ as Glynn County police investigate teen’s abuse
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AirTag locates stolen bag at Atlanta airport, suspect arrested
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp threatens special session if ‘regional significance’ tax break fails
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp threatens special session if ‘regional significance’ tax break fails
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

What time does most crime happen in Atlanta?
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

AP source: Minor leaguers reach 5-year labor deal with MLB
11m ago
Senate votes to repeal Iraq War approval many see as mistake
16m ago
Philippine ferry fire leaves 12 dead, at least 7 missing
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Sine Die 2023: Live Legislature updates from the AJC Politics team
16h ago
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
12h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top