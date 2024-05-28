Biden campaign sends allies De Niro and first responders to Trump NYC trial to keep focus on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday showed up outside former President Donald Trump's New York City criminal hush money trial in an effort to refocus the presidential race on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Biden's team, which had largely ignored the trial since it began six weeks ago, was looking to capitalize on its drama-filled closing moments, sending actor Robert De Niro and some of the first responders at the Capitol that day. A top adviser said they weren't there to talk about the trial, rather to exploit the large media focus on the legal proceedings.

“We’re not here today because of what’s going on over there,” said Biden campaign communication director Michael Tyler, gesturing toward the courthouse. “We’re here today because you all are here.”