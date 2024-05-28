Nation & World News

Biden campaign sends allies De Niro and first responders to Trump NYC trial to keep focus on Jan. 6

President Joe Biden’s campaign has showed up outside former President Donald Trump’s New York City criminal hush money trial in an effort to refocus the presidential race on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the 15th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner hosted by CHANEL at Balthazar, June 13, 2022, in New York. President Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday showed up outside former President Donald Trump's New York City criminal hush money trial in an effort to refocus the race on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol insurrection. Biden's team, which had largely ignored the trial since it began six weeks ago, was looking to capitalize on its drama-filled closing moments, sending actor Robert De Niro and some of the first responders at the Capitol that day. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Robert De Niro attends the 15th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner hosted by CHANEL at Balthazar, June 13, 2022, in New York. President Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday showed up outside former President Donald Trump's New York City criminal hush money trial in an effort to refocus the race on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol insurrection. Biden's team, which had largely ignored the trial since it began six weeks ago, was looking to capitalize on its drama-filled closing moments, sending actor Robert De Niro and some of the first responders at the Capitol that day. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)
By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday showed up outside former President Donald Trump's New York City criminal hush money trial in an effort to refocus the presidential race on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Biden's team, which had largely ignored the trial since it began six weeks ago, was looking to capitalize on its drama-filled closing moments, sending actor Robert De Niro and some of the first responders at the Capitol that day. A top adviser said they weren't there to talk about the trial, rather to exploit the large media focus on the legal proceedings.

“We’re not here today because of what’s going on over there,” said Biden campaign communication director Michael Tyler, gesturing toward the courthouse. “We’re here today because you all are here.”

The Biden campaign last week released a new ad that was narrated by De Niro sharply criticizing Trump’s presidency and plans if he’s reelected.

“I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it,” De Niro told reporters. “Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country and eventually, he could destroy the world.”

Trump's allies planned their own press conference Tuesday, with the Republican former president's adviser Jason Miller saying the Democratic president's event proved Trump’s argument that his prosecution was politically motivated.

“Joe’s crookeds aren’t in PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ or GA - they’re outside the Biden Trial against President Trump,” he posted on X. “It’s always been about politics.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Atlanta’s Chase Oliver wins Libertarian nomination for president

Credit: Microsoft

Another sprawling data center campus is proposed south of Atlanta

Credit: Ariel Hart

Southern states could take hit if enhanced ACA subsidies aren’t renewed

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Decatur family on quest to run race in every county in Georgia. All 159 of them

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Decatur family on quest to run race in every county in Georgia. All 159 of them

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone
1h ago
The Latest
THE LATEST
Defense lawyer begins delivering closing arguments in Trump's hush money case
13m ago
Layoffs can be part of running a small business. Some tips for owners on handling them
13m ago
La Scala's French manager leaves theater financially fit as Meloni government turns to...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo/Disney

Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 Jeopardy Masters
SW Georgia farm one of first in U.S. to use new blueberry harvesting tech from...
Fashion, family, and faith on display at the King Family Hat Exhibit