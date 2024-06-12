Biden campaign and Jill Biden launch outreach to older voters with bingo nights and pickleball games

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is kicking off her husband's outreach to older voters, an effort that will blend rallies and phone banks with social events like bingo nights and pickleball games.

While President Joe Biden is in Italy attending the Group of Seven summit, the first lady will travel to four swing states to launch the Seniors for Biden-Harris effort. Older adults are more likely than the average American to vote, and they make up larger shares of the population in some key swing states. Biden, who outperformed previous Democrats with the demographic in 2020, is looking to expand on the gains as his campaign seeks to maximize its chances of defeating former President Donald Trump, the Republican presumptive nominee.

Jill Biden's travels will take her to Green Bay, Wisconsin; Duluth, Minnesota; Reno, Nevada; and Phoenix, the campaign said. While her events will feel like traditional rallies, the campaign also plans to use pickleball events and bingo nights to motivate older voters and keep them activated to help the campaign heading into November.