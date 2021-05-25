Biden calls Belarus plane diversion an 'outrageous incident'

Separately, the White House said that national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday spoke with Belarus opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Sullivan told the opposition leader that the U.S. “in coordination with the EU and other allies and partners, will hold the Lukashenka regime to account."

Two U.S. senators urged the Biden administration to prohibit U.S. airlines from entering Belarus airspace because of the incident. “We must protect innocent passengers from despotic regimes and stand in solidarity with dissidents who are being targeted," Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in a joint statement.

The U.S. and the EU had already imposed sanctions against Belarusian officials amid months of protests, which were triggered by Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition rejected as rigged. More than 34,000 people have been arrested in Belarus since then, and thousands beaten.

“I applaud the courage and determination of Belarusians fighting for basic rights, including journalists like Raman Pratasevich and opposition leaders like Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her husband, Syarhey Tsikhanouski," Biden said in a statement. “The United States will continue to stand with the people of Belarus in their struggle."

Pratasevich was a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app’s Nexta channel, which played a prominent role in helping organize the anti-Lukashenko protests.