Biden, Cabinet visiting 20 states after State of the Union

Biden is expected to devote much of his second State of the Union address to highlighting his efforts over the past two years to create jobs, fight inflation and improve the nation's infrastructure as he gears up for an expected run for reelection. After the speech, the president, vice president, and members of the Cabinet will hold over 30 events in two days to drive the message home to the American people in their communities.

“During the State of the Union, President Biden will outline how the past two years has seen historic job growth, falling inflation, higher wages, and record investments coming back to America,” the White House said. “The economic travel blitz showcases how the president’s vision is creating jobs, rebuilding our infrastructure, lowering costs for families, tackling climate change, investing in our future and delivering for families too often left behind.”