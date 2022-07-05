Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam heroism

Kaneshiro died in 1967 of a gunshot wound in Vietnam and is being given the award posthumously for a Dec. 1, 1966 raid, where his unit came under fire by North Vietnamese troops. His actions were credited with helping his unit withdraw from the village where they were fighting.

Birdwell, now a lawyer in Oklahoma City, was honored for his actions in helping to head off an assault and evacuate wounded at Tan Son Nhut Airbase near Saigon on January 31, 1968, despite injuries to his torso and face.

Fujii was presented with the medal for actions over four days in February 1971 treating wounded and directing air strikes against enemy positions after his air ambulance was forced to crash land.

Duffy's award is for leading troops who came under ambush after their commander was killed in action, repelling attackers and evacuating wounded, despite his own injuries.

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

