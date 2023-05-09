Biden at AANHPI screening: Hollywood writers need fair deal

Biden made his first public comments on the strike, which hits the one-week mark Tuesday, in remarks ahead of the pilot's screening. He was joined by an overflow crowd of hundreds of community leaders, elected officials and cast members and producers from the show in the East Room and the State Dining Room.

“Nights like these are a reminder of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and the value they deserve,” Biden said. “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”