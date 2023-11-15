Biden and Xi are set to meet on the sidelines of the APEC conference. Follow live updates

Ahead of the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, senior White House officials said Biden would walk away from the talks with major announcements expected on curbing the flow of chemicals used in the production of fentanyl and concrete steps to revive military to military communications

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
39 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. Follow live updates.

What to know

What is APEC anyway?

Biden's goal for Xi meeting is to get U.S.-China communications back to normal

San Francisco hopes to rid its image of a city in decline as it hosts APEC

A fragile global economy is at stake at Biden and Xi meet

White House expects major announcements from Xi-Biden meeting

Ahead of the meeting between Biden and Xi, senior White House officials said Biden would walk away from the talks with major announcements expected on curbing the flow of chemicals used in the production of fentanyl and concrete steps to revive military to military communications.

One senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview aspects of the meeting, said Wednesday's talks will stand out from the last time Biden and Xi spoke a year ago in Bali.

The official said there weren't concrete agreements coming out of Bali, unlike what is expected on Wednesday.

— Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Trust

Places in Peril lists historic landmarks under threat of destruction3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Training center activists claim responsibility for arson at concrete business
1h ago

Credit: FBI Affidavit

Athens man get split felony verdict in Jan. 6 trial
53m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: UGA can lose and make the CFP, but it can’t lose to Bama
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: UGA can lose and make the CFP, but it can’t lose to Bama
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Board of Regents picks new vice chair, Gordon State president
3h ago
The Latest
New York sues PepsiCo Inc. for plastic pollution, alleging the company contaminated...
2m ago
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are...
2m ago
It's not yet summer in Brazil, but dangerous heat wave is sweeping the country
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
Lenox Square welcomes Santa, reindeer and more this season
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top