ajc logo
X

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Combined ShapeCaption
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

National & World News
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president.”

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

Editors' Picks
SUNDAYS WEATHER: Drop in humidity continues for Father’s Day6h ago
Black Sports Business Symposium finds a home in Atlanta
11h ago
Loudermilk: Jan. 6 committee investigation ‘a ruthless and false attack’
11h ago
Overnight 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Statesboro
13h ago
Overnight 3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Statesboro
13h ago
Bulldogs edge Alabama for commitment from 5-star kicker
3h ago
The Latest
'Out to dry': NHL champion Lightning in 2-0 hole to Avs
4m ago
Dodgers' Mookie Betts to injured list with cracked right rib
14m ago
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Cup Final
22m ago
Featured
VIDEO THUMBNAIL ONLY

Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
12h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top