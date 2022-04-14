ajc logo
X

Biden administration unveils steps to boost equity in gov't

President Joe Biden speaks at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

National & World News
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
The Biden administration has released hundreds of strategies it's taking or will take to boost equity across the federal government

The Justice Department is improving language access to its programs to help people with limited English proficiency better report crimes. The Interior Department is providing technical assistance to Native American tribes to help them apply for grants. The Energy Department is helping low-income households access programs to weatherize their homes and save energy.

Those efforts are among hundreds of strategies and commitments the Biden administration released Thursday. They are the product of an executive order that President Joe Biden signed hours after taking office with the goal of advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities across the federal government.

The order was the first of its kind by a president, said Chiraag Bains, deputy assistant to the president for racial justice and equity.

“We set the mission and the mandate for every agency, the entire federal government, to center equity in all that we do,” Bains told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

After more than a year of review, more than 90 federal agencies, including all major Cabinet departments, released their “equity action plans” on Thursday.

The plans outline more than 300 strategies and commitments that aim to make federal policies fairer for everyone, including poorer communities and communities of color; tribal, rural and LGBTQ communities; and people with disabilities and women and girls. The White House posted an overview of the plans on its website Thursday.

They were discussed at a White House event hosted Thursday by domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, budget director Shalanda Young and members of the Cabinet. Biden, a Democrat, has one of the most diverse Cabinets, with Black and Hispanic people and women leading major departments, including Defense, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Some of the equity plans have been announced, such as work by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to close the racial gap in homeownership, address disproportionate rates of homelessness among underserved communities and reduce bias in home appraisals.

Others strategies are being made public for the first time, such as Defense Department efforts to promote the use of artificial intelligence technology to reduce algorithmic bias by investing in the development of a more diverse AI workforce. That work includes partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities.

Equity action teams at every agency led the reviews. Bains said that, taken together, the strategies “will advance equity and justice so that everybody can thrive in America.”

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

President Joe Biden speaks at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden speaks at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Editors' Picks
GA takes national spotlight as potential Kemp, Abrams rematch arises in 2022 governor’s race

Federal judge rejects Abrams bid to use fundraising law that helps Kemp4h ago
The incident took place near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Shady Grove Road, between the towns of Homer and Hollingsworth.

BREAKING: 1 injured in Banks County deputy-involved shooting
1h ago
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor pinpoints long-term community policing, officer hiring goals
3h ago
Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
4h ago
Pall bearers carry the casket of a Hawk family member on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
4h ago
Archie Eversole was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a gas station at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive, DeKalb County police said. He later died.

Credit: Henri Hollis

‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by brother, DeKalb police say
4h ago
The Latest
GOP leaders in Ohio try to block Trump endorsement of Vance
8m ago
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
20m ago
Couple found dead as wildfire destroys New Mexico homes
24m ago
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1150, adding layers of protection for farmers from lawsuits. (Bill Krzyzanowski/John Deere via AP)

Credit: Bill Krzyzanowski

Kemp signs bill protecting farmers from lawsuits filed by neighbors
13h ago
$10K reward for arrest in 11-year-old’s shooting at Golden Glide skating rink
10h ago
Caray twins put fourth generation of family in baseball broadcast booth
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top