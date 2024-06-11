Breaking: LIVE: DeKalb County police on scene after bus hijacked
Nation & World News

Biden administration seeks to wipe consumer medical debt off most credit reports with proposed rule

The Biden administration is pushing to prevent medical debt from being considered in most decisions made over whether someone qualifies to rent an apartment, buy a car or take on a mortgage
FILE - Medical charges are seen in Temple Hills, Md., Monday, June 26, 2023. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday, June 11, 2024, it is planning a rule that would remove medical bills from credit reports and prevent lenders from making decisions based on medical information. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Medical charges are seen in Temple Hills, Md., Monday, June 26, 2023. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday, June 11, 2024, it is planning a rule that would remove medical bills from credit reports and prevent lenders from making decisions based on medical information. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By TOM MURPHY – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

The Biden administration is pushing to prevent medical debt from being considered in most decisions made over whether someone qualifies to rent an apartment, buy a car or take on a mortgage.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday it is planning a rule that would remove medical bills from credit reports and prevent lenders from making decisions based on medical information.

The proposed rule also would prevent lenders from repossessing medical devices like wheelchairs if people cannot repay a loan.

“No one should be denied access to economic opportunity simply because they experienced a medical emergency,” Vice President Kamala Harris said during a conference call laying out the planned rule.

The administration announced plans for the rule in September, and a senior administration official said they expect to finalize it early next year.

The CFPB has said that medical debt can be a poor predictor of whether someone is likely to repay a loan. Those expenses often are not planned like a car or home purchase, and patients may have little control over the progress of a serious illness.

CFPB Director Rohit Chopra also noted Tuesday that research shows billing errors frequently appear on credit reports. He said the rule would prevent debt collectors “from using the credit report as a cudgel” to force people to pay bills they may not owe.

The three national credit reporting agencies — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — said last year that they were removing medical collections debt under $500 from U.S. consumer credit reports.

But the CFPB said Tuesday that even with that change, 15 million people still have $49 billion in outstanding medical bills in collections appearing in the credit reporting system.

The CFPB will take comments or feedback on its proposed rule until August 12.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC Staff

Shooting at Peachtree Center in downtown started as fight, officials say36m ago

Illegal firing in South Fulton, lawsuit claims
2h ago

Credit: AP

AJC VISITS BORDER
Uncertainty grips U.S.-Mexico border in early days of Biden executive order

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun...
7m ago

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun...
7m ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: AP

GM board approves another $6 billion share repurchase as the automaker gains momentum
6m ago
Mexico's tactic to cut immigration to the US: wear out migrants
6m ago
Gunman wounds 3 in Atlanta food court before being shot by officer, police say
7m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia Tech, ACC officials react to death of Homer Rice, longtime athletic director
With Cross Keys change, 13 high schools have Indians as mascot
Georgia Bulldogs contemplate life without Charlie Condon