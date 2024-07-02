Biden administration provides $504 million to support 12 'tech hubs' nationwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it was providing $504 million in implementation grants for a dozen “tech hubs" in Ohio, Montana, Nevada and Florida, among other locations.

The money would support the development of quantum computing, biomanufacturing, lithium batteries, computer chips, personal medicine and other technologies.

The administration is trying to encourage more technological innovation across the country, instead of allowing it be concentrated in a few metro areas such as San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and New York City.