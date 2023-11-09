Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say

The Biden administration has chosen a location for a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, choosing the site over one in Virginia following a sharp competition between the two states

Credit: AP

National & World News
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MARY CLARE JALONICK – Associated Press
11 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has chosen a location for a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, people familiar with the selection said Wednesday, choosing the site over one in Virginia following a sharp competition between the two states.

Consideration for a new headquarters has been going on for more than a decade, with the Washington, D.C., suburbs of Virginia and Maryland both competing for the project.

The site is planned for Greenbelt, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) northeast of Washington, two people familiar with the process told The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans ahead of the site announcement.

