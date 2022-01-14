Biden administration launches program to fix 15,000 bridges

Under the five-year program, the federal government will release nearly $5.5 billion this fiscal year to states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and tribes, according to senior administration officials who insisted on anonymity to preview the plans.

Biden plans to speak Friday about progress made in implementing the $1 trillion infrastructure package in the two months since he signed it into law. It's an opportunity for a president whose economic and voting rights agenda has been stymied in the Senate to show that his administration is working to make lives better.