Biden administration goes bigger on funding apprenticeships, hoping to draw contrast with GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday that it's providing $244 million to expand and update the federal government's registered apprenticeship program — an effort to bring more people into higher-paying work that doesn't require a college degree.

White House Domestic Policy Adviser Neera Tanden and Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su are announcing the financial commitment in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The funding is the highest sum in the apprenticeship program's history, with the money going to 32 states and 52 grantees.

After President Joe Biden's anemic answers in the June 27 debate against Donald Trump, his team has tried to put greater focus on the contrast between his policies and what Republicans are offering, hoping that substance will be more decisive than style and age in November's presidential election.