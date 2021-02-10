Biden administration asks Supreme Court to uphold health law

The Trump administration backed the view of Texas and other Republican-led states that if such an important part of the law in invalid, the entire law should fall with it.

In Wednesday's letter, the Justice Department says that the now-toothless mandate remains constitutional, but that even if the court decides otherwise, the rest of the law should be left alone.

That outcome, rather than taking down the whole law, seemed a likely one based on the justices’ questions and comments in November.

Biden has called for strengthening the law, and he already has reopened sign-ups for people who might have lost their jobs and the health insurance that goes with them because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was vice president when the law was enacted in 2010.