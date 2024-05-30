BHP Group drops its bid for Anglo American, ending plans to create a global mining giant

LONDON (AP) — BHP Group has dropped its 38.6 billion pound ($49.3 billion) bid for Anglo American, ending plans to create a global mining giant focused on copper and other minerals that are expected to drive the transition to renewable energy.

Melbourne, Australia-based BHP announced the decision late Wednesday, after last-minute overtures failed to ease Anglo’s concerns about the the complexity of the proposed deal. Anglo American earlier rejected a request to extend Wednesday’s deadline for BHP to submit a formal offer.

“BHP will not be making a firm offer for Anglo American,” CEO Mike Henry said late Wednesday in a statement to the London Stock Exchange.