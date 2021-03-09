Bezos plans to spend $10 billion by 2030 on climate change

"Lauren and I are thrilled to have Andrew aboard and very energized about what lies ahead for the Fund and our partners," Bezos wrote in an Instagram post, referring to his girlfriend, journalist Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos, who announced plans to step down as Amazon's CEO last month to focus on philanthropic and science interests, cited Steer's decades of experience in environmental and climate science, as well as his environmental work with World Resources Institute, which received a grant from the Earth Fund in November.

In a statement, Steer said he felt “incredibly fortunate” to join the fund.

“I will focus on driving systemic change to address the climate and nature crises, with a focus on people,” he said. “Too many of the most creative initiatives suffer for a lack of finance, risk management or the right partnerships. This is where the Earth Fund will be helpful.”

