Beyond Meat shares tumble on lower-than-expected Q1 sales

Beyond Meat said its U.S. retail sales jumped 6.9% in the quarter, but that was mostly due to the introduction of Beyond Meat Jerky, a meatless jerky developed as part of a snack food partnership with PepsiCo. Beyond Meat said U.S. sales of its other products, including burgers and sausages, were lower than the prior year.

Beyond Meat said investments to support new products like the jerky also cut into profits. Beyond Meat reported a net loss of $100.5 million for the quarter, up from a loss of $27.3 million in the same period last year.