Beyond Meat sees Q2 sales jump on restaurant demand

But the company's shares dropped after it forecast lower-than-expected third-quarter sales. Beyond Meat said uncertainty about the coronavirus is among the things weighing on its sales projections.

Beyond Meat's U.S. food-service sales more than tripled in the April-June period as more dining rooms reopened and people ate out. TGI Fridays, Dunkin' and Del Taco are among the chains that carry Beyond Meat products.