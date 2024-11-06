Beyond Meat reverses revenue slide by raising prices on its plant-based products

Beyond Meat reversed a sales slide in the third quarter, growing revenue for the first time since 2022 as it charged higher prices for its plant-based meat.

The El Segundo, California-based company said its revenue rose 7.6% to $81 million in the July-September period. That was higher than the $80.1 million Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat said it saw a 7% decrease in the volume of products sold but a 15.8% increase in net revenue per pound. The company has been trying to rely less on discounting and position its newer, healthier burgers, sausage and grounds as premium products.