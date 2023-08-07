BreakingNews
UGA fires football recruiting staffer who sued over fatal crash

Beyond Meat revenue plummets in the second quarter due to flagging US demand

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue plunged 30.5% in the second quarter as consumer demand for its burgers, sausages and other products fell despite price cuts

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
X

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue plunged 30.5% in the second quarter as consumer demand for its burgers, sausages and other products fell despite price cuts.

The El Segundo, California-based company lowered its full-year revenue forecast as a result. Beyond Meat now expects revenue between $360 million and $380 million for the year. That’s down from the $375 million to $415 million it forecast at the end of the first quarter.

Beyond Meat's shares fell 8% in after-hours trading Monday.

For the April-June period, Beyond Meat reported revenue of $102.1 million. That was lower than the $108.7 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

U.S. revenue dropped 40% as both retail and food service sales weakened. International revenue was down 8.7%. International food service demand was flat compared to the same period last year, but retail sales were down nearly 16%.

Beyond Meat said its net loss narrowed to $53.5 million, or 83 cents per share, as it reined in logistics and manufacturing costs. That was slightly better than the 84-cent loss analysts had forecast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan subpoenaed in Fulton’s Trump probe41m ago

Credit: TNS

NEW: UGA fires football recruiting staffer who sued over fatal crash
19m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Raffensperger defends Georgia’s ‘model’ voting system as accurate, secure
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Is a hydrogen highway in Georgia’s future? The state wants to find out
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Is a hydrogen highway in Georgia’s future? The state wants to find out
1h ago

Credit: Blue Springs Farm

‘We are in shock’: 24 horses killed in Forsyth County barn fire
3h ago
The Latest

Bad behavior at ‘Barbenheimer’ reflects a worrying trend
4m ago
Biden heads west for a policy victory lap, drawing an implicit contrast with Trump
8m ago
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The Exorcist' and 'The French Connection,'...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top