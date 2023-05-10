Beyond Meat revenue falls 16% in the first quarter due to weak consumer demand

Beyond Meat's U.S. retail sales fell 35% despite discounting as shoppers weary from inflation turned to cheaper alternatives. One bright spot was international food-service sales, which nearly doubled over the same period last year. Beyond Meat and McDonald's introduced plant-based McNuggets in Germany in February.

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat reported revenue of $92.2 million for the January-March period. That was slightly higher than the $91.7 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.