Beyond Meat reports better-than-expected sales despite demand remaining weak

Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported better-than-expected sales in the second quarter despite continuing weak demand for its plant-based burgers, chicken and other products.

The El Segundo, California-based company said its revenue fell nearly 9% to $93.2 million for the April-June period. That was better than the $87.8 million Wall Street anticipated, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat narrowed its net loss to $34.4 million, or 53 cents per share, from $53.5 million a year ago, as it worked to streamline its operations. That was in line with analysts' forecasts.