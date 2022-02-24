Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Beyond Meat falls short in Q4 due to weak retail demand

National & World News
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat says its revenue dropped in the fourth quarter due to weak retail demand

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat said Thursday that its sales dropped in the fourth quarter due to weak retail demand.

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat said its net revenue fell 1.2% to $100.7 million in the October-December period. That was shy of Wall Street’s forecast of $101 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat said restaurant sales are showing promise as its products roll out to more locations. Panda Express began selling Beyond Meat orange chicken at 70 U.S. locations in October, for example. But the company said that couldn't make up for a 19.5% decline in sales at groceries and other retailers.

The company reported a net loss of $80.4 million for the quarter. The loss, of $1.27 per share, was also far larger than the 70-cent loss Wall Street was expecting.

Beyond Meat shares fell 10% in after-hours trading.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Parents of teen charged in school shooting to stand trial
4m ago
Verdict reached for 3 ex-officers charged in Floyd killing
7m ago
Live updates: West divided over cutting off payment system
9m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top