Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Beyoncé will perform at halftime of Ravens-Texans Christmas Day game on Netflix

Beyoncé is coming to your home on Christmas — provided you have Netflix and are tuning in to the Ravens-Texans game
FILE - Beyonce appears at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, on Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Beyonce appears at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, on Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
39 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé is coming to your home on Christmas — provided you have Netflix and are tuning in to the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game.

Netflix announced late Sunday that the megastar would perform during halftime of a Christmas Day matchup in her hometown of Houston.

The streaming service didn't reveal details about the performance but teased that it would likely feature guest appearances from her "Cowboy Carter" album, which delivered her a leading 11 Grammy nominations earlier this month.

Netflix is streaming two NFL games this Christmas. Its first game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers — setting up the possibility that two of the world's biggest superstars will be part of the events. Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has attended several of his games so far this year, and will be done with her Eras tour by Christmas.

The NFL games are the streaming giant's latest foray into sports and live programming. The announcement comes two days after Netflix streamed an evening of boxing that included a bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul that resulted with the YouTube influencer winning the fight.

That stream was marred by streaming and buffering problems for many users, with at least 85,000 viewers logging problems with the website Down Detector.

Beyoncé has performed at two Super Bowls, in 2013 and 2016.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Netflix experiences streaming delays leading up to Tyson-Paul fight
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue and Billy Porter to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano again in another slugfest with a disputed decision
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nelly Korda rallies in Florida for her seventh LPGA win of the year
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Climate talks in Azerbaijan head into their second week, coinciding with G20 in Rio19m ago
Young people, whose futures are at stake in UN climate talks, push through anger to fight...19m ago
New Delhi closes schools, bans construction as air pollution shoots up to worst level...29m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden