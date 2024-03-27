Beyoncé shares 'Cowboy Carter' track list ahead of album, mentions Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson

BreakingNews
On Wednesday, Beyoncé shared the track list for her forthcoming album, “Act ll: Cowboy Carter.”
FILE - Beyoncé performs at the Wolstein Center, Nov. 4, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. Beyoncé is full of surprises — and on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, dropped yet another one. Her forthcoming album has a name: Act II: Cowboy Carter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

By MARIA SHERMAN
3 minutes ago

Buckle up, cowpoke: On Wednesday, Beyoncé shared the track list for her forthcoming album, "Act ll: Cowboy Carter."

"Cowboy Carter" arrives Friday, but fans got a sneak peek on the superstar's Instagram account, when she shared an image that appears to include the titles of her songs: from the previously released "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," now including "American Requiem," "Blackbird," "Protector," "My Rose," "Bodyguard," "Daughter," "Spaghetti," "Alligator Tears," "Smoke Hour ll," "Just For Fun," "ll Most Wanted," "Levi's Jeans," "Flamenco," "Ya Ya," "Oh Louisiana," "Desert Eagle," "Riverdance," "ll Hands ll Heaven," "Tyrant," "Sweet Honey Buckin," and "Amen."

One song appears to be called “The Linda Martell Show,” a reference to the groundbreaking country performer who became the first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry.

There's also mention of “Dolly P” — likely a reference to Dolly Parton — and a track titled “Jolene," a reference to one of Parton's best-known songs.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Knox News celebrating the seasonal opening of her amusement park Dollywood, Parton said she thinks Beyoncé has recorded a cover of her 1973 hit.

“Well, I think she has,” she said. “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.”

The track list also mentions “Smoke Hour Willie Nelson,” but it is not immediately clear if Nelson is involved with the project.

