Beyoncé, like Taylor, is heading to movie theaters with a new film

A documentary chronicling Beyoncé‘s just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday

By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary chronicling Beyoncé's just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday.

The film adds a second pop star blockbuster to a fall slate of movies that's been slightly thinned out by the ongoing screen actors' strike. Like "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which debuts Oct. 13, "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" is being released directly by AMC, the movie theater chain, without studio involvement.

Tickets will start at $22 plus tax. The film will run for a minimum of four weeks, AMC said.

Beyoncé's previous films include the acclaimed 2019 Netflix film "Homecoming," which captured her Coachella performance in 2018. In the deals with AMC, Beyoncé and Swift are both reported to be receiving at least 50% of ticket sales.

The film charts Beyoncé's tour on behalf of her 2022 Gammy-winning album "Renaissance." It mixes concert footage and elements of a visual album while trailing the tour from its launch in Stockholm, Sweden, in May to the finale Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over the course of five months, some 2.7 million concertgoers attended. The tour has grossed close to $500 million, according to Billboard.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," reads the film's description.

Beyonce released a trailer on her Instagram account with the message: "Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply."

