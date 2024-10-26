Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: 'I'm here as a mother'

"I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," Beyoncé said at a Houston rally for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign Friday night. "A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided."

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations," she continued. “We must vote, and we need you.”

At the end, Beyoncé — who was joined onstage by her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland — introduced Harris with, “Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.”