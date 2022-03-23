Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing nominated songs at Oscars

The original song Academy Award goes to the songwriter, not the artist who performs it, and whoever wins this year will get their first Oscar.

That includes Beyoncé, a 28-time Grammy winner, who co-wrote “Be Alive” with Dixson.

Warren was nominated this year for the 13th time, but is still seeking her first win.

Miranda will join the elite “EGOT” club of winners of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony should “Dos Oruguitas” win. The song was tapped as the Oscar submission from “Encanto” before another Miranda-penned song from the Disney movie, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” became a runaway hit.

The Oscars are returning to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre after the pandemic sent the show to Union Station for a smaller, more intimate ceremony last year.