ajc logo
X

'Bewitched' statue in Salem vandalized with red paint

National & World News
37 minutes ago
In the wiggle of a nose, a man covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts with red paint

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — In the wiggle of a nose, a man covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts with red paint, police said.

Witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue, Capt. John Burke said Tuesday. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery — as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom — sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.

An officer in the area spotted a man fitting witness descriptions of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a 32-year-old city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, Burke said.

His motivation remains unclear.

"In between meetings, was disappointed to hear the Bewitched Samantha statute downtown was vandalized," Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted Monday night. "I'm grateful to (Salem police) for their quick work apprehending the individual responsible. We'll work to get the statue cleaned, as fast as a twitch of Samantha's nose."

Red paint on the upper half of the statue has already been cleaned off, Burke said.

The statue was erected in the city famous for the 1692 witch trials in 2005, despite protests from some who said it trivializes the tragedy of the trials.

Editors' Picks
Alpharetta approves plan for special needs school15h ago
Theater review: Kenny Leon returns with ‘Trading Places,’ and the news is not good
20h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker didn’t direct gas giveaway, Super PAC says
Man found shot to death outside College Park business
16h ago
Man found shot to death outside College Park business
16h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
2h ago
The Latest
Clashes among New York Democrats after redistricting redo
9m ago
Turkey calls on Greece to demilitarize Aegean islands
13m ago
Wall Street, global markets fall in wake of bond sell-off
17m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top