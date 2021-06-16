Betts homer in front of 52,078 leads Dodgers over Phillies

Joe Kelly (2-0), the third of five Dodgers pitchers, worked a scoreless seventh to get the win and Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his third save.

The Dodgers got on the board in the first when Gavin Lux got aboard with a one-out single, advanced to third on Justin Turner's single and scored on Will Smith's grounder.

Philadelphia quickly evened it in the second when Andrew McCutchen drove Julio Urías' fastball into the seats in left-center.

The Dodgers took a 3-1 lead in the fourth on RBI doubles by Zach McKinstry and Urías. The Dodgers lead the NL in RBIs by their pitchers with 15, including eight by Urías in his last five starts.

Philadelphia evened it in the fifth by taking advantage of a pair of Dodgers errors. After Alec Brohm led off with a single, Luke Williams reached first on a throwing error by second baseman Chris Taylor. After pitcher Zach Eflin's sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third, Odúbel Herrera's base hit drove in Brohm. Williams scored to tie it at 3 when left fielder Matt Beaty misplayed the ball.

FOR STARTERS

Urías was trying to become the first 10-game winner in the majors but was plagued by bad fielding. The left-hander allowed six hits and three runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks. It was only the third no-decision for Urías in 15 starts.

Eflin failed to make it to the sixth inning for only the second time in 13 starts. He went five, allowing three runs and seven hits with two strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: SS Didi Gregorius' rehab stint at Triple-A Lehigh Valley is on pause after it was determined he has pseudogout in his right elbow. General manager Sam Fuld said on the Phillies Radio Network pregame show that the team is hopeful Gregorius can resume playing before the end of the week.

Dodgers: 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo (calf) has reported to Triple-A Oklahoma City, but manager Dave Roberts said Tsutsugo has not played yet because his luggage hasn't arrived.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers conclude a six-game homestand with LHP Clayton Kershaw (8-5, 3.39 ERA) taking the hill. The Phillies are the only NL team that has a winning record against Kershaw at 5-4. Philadelphia RHP Zack Wheeler (4-3, 2.29) is ninth in the NL in ERA but is 0-1 in his last three starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts rounds first after hitting a solo home run as Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Ranger Suarez stands on the mound during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen, right, is congratulated by Luke Williams after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, scores on a single by Zach McKinstry as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto misses the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Country singer Brad Paisley, left, talks with Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner prior to during a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. Paisley sang the national anthem prior to the game. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias tosses the ball in the air before being taken out of the game during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias, left, chats with Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura after hitting an RBI ground-rule double during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill