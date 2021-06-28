ajc logo
Bettman casts doubt on NHL players going to Beijing Olympcs

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to members of the media in Sunrise, Fla. Bettman says time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league, players, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation continue negotiations. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to members of the media in Sunrise, Fla. Bettman says time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league, players, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation continue negotiations. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, casting doubt on the league's return to that event after skipping it in 2018.

The league, players' union, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation continue to negotiate with the Olympics seven months away. Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Monday night that the pandemic and disruption to next season are among the concerns, along with the lack of an agreement.

“We have real concerns about whether it’s sensible,” Bettman said, noting the league will go if a deal can be reached. “We’re getting to be on a rather short timeframe."

In other news, the league announced it will hold All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas and outdoor games in Minneapolis and Nashville next season.

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos (91) is presented the Stanley Cup from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman as they celebrate after defeating the Dallas Stars in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals in Edmonton, Alberta. The Stanley Cup Finals between Tampa Bay and Montreal begins Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos (91) is presented the Stanley Cup from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman as they celebrate after defeating the Dallas Stars in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals in Edmonton, Alberta. The Stanley Cup Finals between Tampa Bay and Montreal begins Monday, June 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

