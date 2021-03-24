Betting sites offer software blocks for compulsive gamblers

Most licensed sports betting and online casino companies already offer ways for compulsive gamblers to either pause or halt their behavior, including “cool-down” periods in which customers can have their accounts suspended for a length of time.

And states including New Jersey offer state-administered self-exclusion lists where gamblers can prohibit themselves from gambling for differing periods, or permanently. While they are on the list, casinos and sports books cannot accept bets from them or send them marketing materials enticing them to gamble.

Unibet’s parent company, Kindred Group said last week that its provision of blocking software to its customers is "an important step for the industry.”

Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, praised the companies' moves.

“We strongly support the ability of gamblers to self-exclude through both the operator and on their own personal devices,” he said. "Self-exclusion is one part of what should be a comprehensive network of problem gambling prevention, education, treatment, enforcement, research and recovery services in every state.”

