Nation & World News

Bette Nash, recognized as the world's longest-serving flight attendant, dies at 88

Bette Nash, recognized as the world’s longest-serving flight attendant, has died
FILE - Flight attendant Bette Nash poses on a plane at Logan International Airport in Boston on Dec. 18, 2014. Nash, who was once named the world's longest-serving flight attendant, has died. She was 88. American Airlines, Nash's employer, announced her passing on social media Saturday. (AP Photo Dina Rudick/Boston Globe via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Flight attendant Bette Nash poses on a plane at Logan International Airport in Boston on Dec. 18, 2014. Nash, who was once named the world's longest-serving flight attendant, has died. She was 88. American Airlines, Nash's employer, announced her passing on social media Saturday. (AP Photo Dina Rudick/Boston Globe via AP, File)
41 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Bette Nash, recognized as the world's longest-serving flight attendant, has died. She was 88.

American Airlines, Nash's employer, announced her death on social media Saturday. The carrier noted Nash spent nearly 70 years warmly caring for customers in the air.

"Bette was a legend at American and throughout the industry, inspiring generations of flight attendants," American wrote on Facebook. "Fly high, Bette. We'll miss you."

According to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which also shared a tribute to Nash online, Nash began her flight-attendant career with Eastern Airlines in 1957. The union noted she was based out of the Washington, D.C., area.

Nash's position at Eastern eventually brought her to American, which bought out many of Eastern's routes in 1990.

“Bette will always be an integral part of our history, and she will not be forgotten,” APFA stated.

ABC News reported that Nash died on May 17 in hospice care following a recent breast-cancer diagnosis. She was still employed with American at the time of her death, a spokesperson for the carrier said Tuesday.

According to Guinness World Records, Nash was born on December 31, 1935, and began her flight attendant career at 21. In January 2022, Guinness named Nash the world's longest-serving flight attendant after surpassing the previous record one year earlier. Nash still holds that title, Guinness confirmed to The Associated Press Tuesday.

"I wanted to be a flight attendant from the time I got on the first airplane — I was 16 years old ... the pilot and flight attendant walked across the hall and I thought, 'Oh my God,' I said that was for me," Nash told CNN in a 2016 interview, recalling the awe she felt upon seeing a flight crew walk by.

Nash told CNN that she applied for the in-air job after graduating from college, “and the rest is history."

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jim Gaines

BREAKING
Republican member of Fulton elections board won’t certify primary results2h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Gwinnett murder case
54m ago

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta counties certify May primary election results
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stewart-Haas Racing to close NASCAR teams at end of 2024 season, says time to 'pass the...
6m ago
THE LATEST
Closing arguments in Trump's hush money trial could stretch into the evening
15m ago
THE LATEST
Fighting escalates in Rafah as Israel pushes ahead with its offensive
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Rosana Lucia

How to find memorable dining in Savannah
Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Gwinnett murder case
54m ago