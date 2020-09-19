Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen

Beta was 310 miles (500 kilometers) east of the mouth of the Rio Grande with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph (95 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Forecasters said the storm was expected to become a hurricane on Sunday.

The hurricane watch was issued from Port Aransas, Texas, to High Island, Texas. Also in effect were a storm surge watch from Port Mansfield, Texas to High Island; and a tropical storm watch from south of Port Aransas to the mouth of the Rio Grande, and east of High Island to Morgan City, Louisiana.