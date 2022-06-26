ajc logo
X

BET Awards return Sunday with Doja Cat as leading nominee

FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The BET Awards return Sunday, June 26, with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies. Doja Cat enters the show as the leading nominee with six. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The BET Awards return Sunday, June 26, with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies. Doja Cat enters the show as the leading nominee with six. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

National & World News
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
52 minutes ago
The BET Awards return Sunday with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BET Awards return Sunday with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies.

Doja Cat enters the show as the leading nominee with six. The chart-topping performer is up for best female R&B-pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for her No. 1 hit “Planet Her” and BET Her for “Woman.” Her “Kiss Me More” with SZA is nominated for video of the year and best collaboration.

Taraji P. Henson will host the show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award — one of the highest honors at the ceremony. The music mogul is the founder of Bad Boy Records, has his own television network, fashion line and is a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

Drake and Ari Lennox are the second-most nominated acts, scoring four nods each. Three nominations went to several others including Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chloe Bailey, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems.

Performers include Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, Lizzo and Kirk Franklin.

The winners in the 19 categories, including film and sports awards, will be selected by BET’s Voting Academy, comprised of entertainment professionals and fans.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Host Sean "Diddy" Combs walks onstage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The BET Awards return Sunday, June 26, with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies. Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award - one of the highest honors at the ceremony. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Host Sean "Diddy" Combs walks onstage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The BET Awards return Sunday, June 26, with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies. Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award - one of the highest honors at the ceremony. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Host Sean "Diddy" Combs walks onstage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The BET Awards return Sunday, June 26, with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies. Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award - one of the highest honors at the ceremony. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Editors' Picks
Braves Report podcast: Freddie Freeman’s emotional return 18h ago
Right-hander Royber Salinas could be coveted should Braves need to trade
13h ago
Demonstrators gather in downtown Atlanta following Roe reversal
6h ago
Braves vs. Dodgers keeps getting spicier. Will we get NLCS round 3?
4h ago
Braves vs. Dodgers keeps getting spicier. Will we get NLCS round 3?
4h ago
Dodgers confirm top set-up reliever Hudson lost for season
7h ago
The Latest
Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch
18m ago
Senate confirmed justices to end Roe. How will voters react?
1h ago
Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war
1h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top