Bestselling novelist Ken Follett will probe the mysteries of Stonehenge in 'Circle of Days'

Ken Follett’s next historical epic will look back to the origins of Stonehenge, one of the world’s most famous and enigmatic destinations
NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Follett's next historical epic will look back to the origins of one of the world's most famous and enigmatic destinations — Stonehenge.

The Welsh author's “Circle of Days” is scheduled for next Sept. 23, according to Hachette Book Group, which on Tuesday announced the book through imprints in the U.S. and the U.K. Through such characters as a miner named Seft and the priestess Joia, Follett will explore the ancient stone circle in England that has long been an international gathering place for tourists and for celebrants of summer solstice and an endless source of research for scholars.

"Stonehenge is one of the world’s most iconic and recognizable monuments but, in reality, so little is known about it. How was it built? Why was it built? Who built it?" Follett said in a statement. "I’ve written before about moments of great human achievement and I’ve always been drawn to stories of ordinary people doing seemingly impossible things, and what could be more extraordinary than the construction of this enormous monument. It’s such a remarkable achievement and one of the greatest mysteries of all time and that’s a fantastic combination for a story.”

Follett, 75, has become one of the world's most popular authors through such blockbusters as “The Pillars of the Earth” and its sequel, “World Without End.” His books have sold more than 160 million copies worldwide.

Follett's new book will be released in the U.S. by the Hachette imprint Grand Central Publishing and in the U.K. by Quercus.

