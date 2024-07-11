Nation & World News

Bestselling author Brendan DuBois charged with possessing child sexual abuse materials

Bestselling author Brendan DuBois has been arraigned on multiple counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials
1 hour ago

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Bestselling author Brendan DuBois was arraigned Thursday on multiple counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials after police discovered dozens of "sexually explicit conduct.”

DuBois was arrested Wednesday after police in Exeter, New Hampshire, opened an investigation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce into child sexual abuse materials in the town. The 64-year-old from Exeter was charged with six felony counts of possession of child abuse materials.

DuBois possessed “at least 35 visual representations of children under the age of 18 engaging in various sexual acts,” authorities said.

DuBois is in the Rockingham County Jail. His lawyer, Harry Starbranch, did not respond to a request for comment.

DuBois, according to his website, is a New York Times bestselling mystery writer who has penned 29 novels. He also has co-written several of those novels with James Patterson, including “The Summer House” and “Blowback.” Severn River Publishing, which published his latest novel “Terminal Surf” and republished 11 of his other novels, has removed all of his books from its website.

“We are deeply disturbed by the serious allegations against Brendan DuBois,” the company said in a statement. “While we respect the legal process, we have decided to immediately suspend all promotion and sales of Mr. DuBois’ books. We believe these steps are necessary to uphold our values and maintain the trust of our readers, authors, and the publishing community.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Three more Georgia Bulldogs football players charged for reckless driving

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia is conducting another audit of voters’ citizenship

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Blue Bird gets $80 million to convert old plant to make electric buses
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University’s Muslim religious life scholar resigns
37m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Emory University’s Muslim religious life scholar resigns
37m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Dream hitting records amid surging interest in women’s sports
The Latest

Credit: AP

Marathon Oil reaches $241 million settlement with EPA for environmental violations in...
10m ago
Disaster revisits Vermont as Beryl’s remnants flood the state a year after catastrophic...
12m ago
Two 80-something journalists tried ChatGPT. Then, they sued to protect the 'written word'
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
What Georgia abortion rights advocates say about shift in GOP party platform